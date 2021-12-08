VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BRF opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

