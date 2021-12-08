VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,374. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

