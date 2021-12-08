VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

