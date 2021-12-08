Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $31,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VCR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.94. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,199. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $261.00 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

