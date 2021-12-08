Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

