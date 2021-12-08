Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 144,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

