Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

