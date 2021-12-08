Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

