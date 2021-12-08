Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

