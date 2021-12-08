Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,840,000 after buying an additional 497,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 427,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,275. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

