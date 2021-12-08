Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

