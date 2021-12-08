Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.63 and its 200 day moving average is $252.48. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

