Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $53,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.72. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

