Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Bell Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 118.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

