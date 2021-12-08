Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.