Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,591 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $112.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

