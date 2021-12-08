Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 148,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,362 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $90.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.