Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

