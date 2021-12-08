Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

VOT opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

