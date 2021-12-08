Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.