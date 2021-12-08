Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

