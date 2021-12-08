Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.