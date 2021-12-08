Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. 21,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

