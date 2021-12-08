Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lifted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 25,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

