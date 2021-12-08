Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 31,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

