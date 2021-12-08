Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.87 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

