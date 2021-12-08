Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VBR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

