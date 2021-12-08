Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $178.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.