Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. 347,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

