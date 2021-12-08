Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.43. The company had a trading volume of 252,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.88 and a 200 day moving average of $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

