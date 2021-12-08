Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

