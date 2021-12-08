Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 165,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

