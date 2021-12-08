Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $239.05. 36,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

