Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.