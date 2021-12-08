Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

