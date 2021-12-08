Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00011561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $19,481.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,702 coins and its circulating supply is 653,088 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

