Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,800 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 65.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $258,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

