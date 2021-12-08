VeChain (VET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $478.38 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and $478.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009160 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

