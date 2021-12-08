Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Cap of $211.29 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $211.29 million and $3.26 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $5.46 or 0.00010818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

