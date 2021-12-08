Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.68.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.61. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

