Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $478 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

Shares of VEEV opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.61. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

