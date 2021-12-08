Vega Protocol (VEGA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.16 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00025173 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.62 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,377,736 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

