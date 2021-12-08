Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

