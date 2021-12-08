Venus Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $16.11 or 0.00032779 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $186.98 million and $21.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,129.63 or 0.99974320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.73 or 0.00894817 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,607,335 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

