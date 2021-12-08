Venus Trading Down 21.5% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $194.18 million and $16.25 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.73 or 0.00033597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,714.72 or 0.99858575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00049195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.54 or 0.00864788 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,609,209 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

