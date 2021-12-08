Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $546 million-$551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.29 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

