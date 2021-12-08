Verasity Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $193.95 million and $87.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00095324 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

