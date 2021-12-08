Verge Price Down 13% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $326.90 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00323381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,488,454,638 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.