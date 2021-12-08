Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $312.11 million and $11.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00323730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,487,554,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

