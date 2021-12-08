Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,670. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -186.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

